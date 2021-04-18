This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida Podcast: April 18, 2021

Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Dr. Aileen Marty, Perry Thurston, Tom Fabricio and Teri Johnston join the TWISF pod

Glenna Milberg
, Reporter

Michael Putney
, Senior Political Reporter

Tags: 
News
,
Local
,
Politics
,
Florida
,
This Week in South Florida
This Week In South Florida: Feb. 2 (Full Episode)

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of the This Week in South Florida podcast, hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg are joined by Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, FIU Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Aileen Marty, Florida state lawmakers Perry Thurston and Tom Fabricio, and Key West Mayor Teri Johnson.

Subscribe to the weekly TWISF Podcast on iOS or Android

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: