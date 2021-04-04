This Week in South Florida Podcast: April 4, 2021

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of the This Week in South Florida podcast, hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg are joined by Deputy Secretary for the Florida Department of Health Dr. Shamarial Roberson, state lawmakers Sen. Annette Taddeo and Rep. Daniel Perez, Florida Agriculture and Consumer Services Commissioner Nikki Fried and South Florida Water Management District board member Ron Bergeron.

Subscribe to the weekly TWISF Podcast on iOS or Android