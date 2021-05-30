PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of the This Week in South Florida podcast, hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg are joined by Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez, ADL regional director Yael Herschfield, state Rep. Michael Grieco, Mango’s Tropical Café COO Josh Wallack and Netchoice VP Carl Szabo.
This Week in South Florida Podcast: May 30, 2021
Freddy Ramirez, Yael Herschfield, Michael Grieco, Josh Wallack and Carl Szabo join the TWISF pod
Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.