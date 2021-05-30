Partly Cloudy icon
This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida Podcast: May 30, 2021

Freddy Ramirez, Yael Herschfield, Michael Grieco, Josh Wallack and Carl Szabo join the TWISF pod

Glenna Milberg
, Reporter

Michael Putney
, Senior Political Reporter

This Week In South Florida graphic
This Week In South Florida graphic

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of the This Week in South Florida podcast, hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg are joined by Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez, ADL regional director Yael Herschfield, state Rep. Michael Grieco, Mango’s Tropical Café COO Josh Wallack and Netchoice VP Carl Szabo.

