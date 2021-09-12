This Week in South Florida: Ted Deutch

Rep. Ted Deutch joins TWISF to discuss proposed changes to social safety net

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – A proposed 3.5 trillion bill to expand the social safety net would fundamentally change what it does.

It’s considered the most ambitious expansion since the war on poverty in the 1960′s.

The proposal would expand health care, provide free pre-school and fund climate change programs.

Most Republicans and some moderate Democrats worry that President Biden’s big push is too sweeping, too expensive and too close to socialism.

It would be funded by hiking taxes on the wealthy and on corporations, which is hardly a sure thing.

The same objections that could also derail a bipartisan infrastructure plan that was narrowly approved by the Senate and is awaiting a vote in the House.

Rep. Ted Deutch is a member of the house. He’s a Democrat from Boca Raton who represents the 22n d Congressional District, which includes parts of Broward and Palm Beach Counties.

He joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Christina Vazquez, and their discussion can be seen at the top of this page.