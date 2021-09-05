Partly Cloudy icon
This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Jorge Zamanilly

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Jorge Zamanillo discusses future of Surfside memorial on TWISF
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – An emotional task was completed last week near the site of the Surfside condo collapse.

The memorial wall where so many passed by to remember the victims was dismantled.

It won’t be down for long, though.

The items are now in the custody of the History Miami Museum.

Executive Director of the museum, Jorge Zamanilly, joined This Week in South Florida hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney to discuss what’s next for the items, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

