This Week in South Florida: Mark Samuelian and Josh Wallack

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The crime and consequences in the tourist district of Miami Beach seems to be at a tipping point, with residents calling for heads to roll and entertainment venues clapping back against the mayor’s call to eliminate the district.

This weekend, and in the wake of the appalling murder of a young visitor from Colorado having dinner with his family on Ocean Drive, an assignment of 40 more Miami Beach police officers on patrol, supplemented by 10 Miami-Dade officers.

Meanwhile, the future of the entertainment district, remains a subject of heated debate.

Josh Wallack owns and runs Mango’s, a popular club on Ocean Drive.

Mark Samuelian is a Miami Beach city commissioner.

Both men joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg to discuss the situation in their city, and the conversation can be seen at the top of this page.