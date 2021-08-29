This Week in South Florida: Bahaudin Mujtaba

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – There aren’t many good news stories out of Afghanistan these days, but one has hit home in South Florida.

A 10-year-old boy was in the process of being adopted when the U.S. started to pull out of Afghanistan and the landscape suddenly changed.

In the last week, a harrowing ordeal of getting the young man to his new home and family in South Florida.

The boy’s new father, Bahaudin Mujtaba, is a professor at Nova Southeastern University who immigrated from Afghanistan 40 years ago.

