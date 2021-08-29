Partly Cloudy icon
This Week in South Florida: Bahaudin Mujtaba

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Bahaudin Mujtaba discusses adopting child evacuated from Afghanistan on TWISF
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – There aren’t many good news stories out of Afghanistan these days, but one has hit home in South Florida.

A 10-year-old boy was in the process of being adopted when the U.S. started to pull out of Afghanistan and the landscape suddenly changed.

In the last week, a harrowing ordeal of getting the young man to his new home and family in South Florida.

The boy’s new father, Bahaudin Mujtaba, is a professor at Nova Southeastern University who immigrated from Afghanistan 40 years ago.

He joined This Week in South Florida hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney to talk about the family’s journey, and their discussion can be seen at the top of this page.

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

Michael Putney came to Local 10 in 1989 to become senior political reporter and host of "This Week In South Florida with Michael Putney." He is Local 10's senior political reporter. 

