This Week in South Florida: Steve Gallon

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Alachua counties, that defied the state law against mandatory masks at schools.

Miami-Dade County is expected to be given a similar deadline.

The state education commissioner said if the districts don’t reverse their policy, board members who voted for them will have their paychecks suspended starting next week.

In both Miami-Dade and Broward, only one school board member voted against a mask mandate.

Broward School Board Vice Chair Steve Gallon wrote the mask protocols that began with a rule-abiding parent opt-out, which was taken off the table before the vote.

