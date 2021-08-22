Partly Cloudy icon
This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Steve Gallon

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Tags: This Week in South Florida, Politics, Florida, Education
Broward School Board Vice Chair Steve Gallon joins TWISF
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Alachua counties, that defied the state law against mandatory masks at schools.

Miami-Dade County is expected to be given a similar deadline.

The state education commissioner said if the districts don’t reverse their policy, board members who voted for them will have their paychecks suspended starting next week.

In both Miami-Dade and Broward, only one school board member voted against a mask mandate.

Broward School Board Vice Chair Steve Gallon wrote the mask protocols that began with a rule-abiding parent opt-out, which was taken off the table before the vote.

He joined This Week in South Florida hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney, and their discussion can be seen at the top of this page.

About the Authors:

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

Michael Putney came to Local 10 in 1989 to become senior political reporter and host of "This Week In South Florida with Michael Putney." He is Local 10's senior political reporter. 

