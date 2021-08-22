This Week in South Florida: Debbie Wasserman Schultz

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Still and again, South Florida is dealing with the consequences of rising COVID-19 numbers.

Hospitals are facing rising admissions and tightening resources while schools are opening with concerns about health, and also funding.

South Florida has also been the launch point for rescue efforts in Haiti following last week’s devastating earthquake.

All this while rescue efforts are ongoing from Taliban rule in Afghanistan become more and more tense and chaotic.

