This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Debbie Wasserman Schultz

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Tags: This Week in South Florida, Politics
Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz joins TWISF to discuss several vital topics
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Still and again, South Florida is dealing with the consequences of rising COVID-19 numbers.

Hospitals are facing rising admissions and tightening resources while schools are opening with concerns about health, and also funding.

South Florida has also been the launch point for rescue efforts in Haiti following last week’s devastating earthquake.

All this while rescue efforts are ongoing from Taliban rule in Afghanistan become more and more tense and chaotic.

Joining This Week in South Florida to discuss these topics was Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz. Her conversation with TWSIF hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg can be seen at the top of this page.

About the Authors:

Michael Putney came to Local 10 in 1989 to become senior political reporter and host of "This Week In South Florida with Michael Putney." He is Local 10's senior political reporter. 

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

