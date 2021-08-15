This Week in South Florida: Marleine Bastien

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Just when you thought things couldn’t get any worse in Haiti, they did.

The southwestern part of the country was rocked by a major earthquake Saturday morning.

The Haitian government reporting 304 deaths and nearly 2,000 injuries, but those numbers are expected to climb as hundreds more remain missing.

This is local news in South Florida, which has strong community, family, and business ties to Haiti.

Marleine Bastien is the executive director oof the Family Actioin Network Movement, a long-time social service organization in Miami.

