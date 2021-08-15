Mostly Cloudy icon
This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Marleine Bastien

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Just when you thought things couldn’t get any worse in Haiti, they did.

The southwestern part of the country was rocked by a major earthquake Saturday morning.

The Haitian government reporting 304 deaths and nearly 2,000 injuries, but those numbers are expected to climb as hundreds more remain missing.

This is local news in South Florida, which has strong community, family, and business ties to Haiti.

Marleine Bastien is the executive director oof the Family Actioin Network Movement, a long-time social service organization in Miami.

She joined This Week in South Florida hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney, and their discussion can be seen at the top of this page.

About the Authors:

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

Michael Putney came to Local 10 in 1989 to become senior political reporter and host of "This Week In South Florida with Michael Putney." He is Local 10's senior political reporter. 

