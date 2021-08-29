This Week in South Florida: Karla Hernandez-Mats and Anna Fusco

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The legal victory for families who sued Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on behalf of their children is also a victory for the school boards that defied him.

In South Florida, celebrating the victory were local teachers’ unions that have supported mandatory masks for staff as well as students.

Karla Hernandez-Mats is the President of the United Teachers fo Dade and Anna Fusco heads the Broward Teachers Union.

