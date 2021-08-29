Partly Cloudy icon
86º
wplg logo

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Karla Hernandez-Mats and Anna Fusco

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Tags: This Week in South Florida
Karla Hernandez-Mats and Anna Fusco discuss school mask mandates on TWISF
Karla Hernandez-Mats and Anna Fusco discuss school mask mandates on TWISF

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The legal victory for families who sued Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on behalf of their children is also a victory for the school boards that defied him.

In South Florida, celebrating the victory were local teachers’ unions that have supported mandatory masks for staff as well as students.

Karla Hernandez-Mats is the President of the United Teachers fo Dade and Anna Fusco heads the Broward Teachers Union.

Both joined This Week in South Florida hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

email

facebook

twitter

Michael Putney came to Local 10 in 1989 to become senior political reporter and host of "This Week In South Florida with Michael Putney." He is Local 10's senior political reporter. 

email