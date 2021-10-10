Partly Cloudy icon
This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida Full Episode: October 10, 2021

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Tags: This Week in South Florida, Politics, Miami Beach, Education, Miami-Dade County, Broward County
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg are joined by state Rep. Michael Grieco, former Miami Beach Mayor Phillip Levine, Miami-Dade School Board member Lucia Baez-Geller and Broward School Board member Sarah Leonardi.

Local 10 News’ Washington D.C. Bureau Chief Ben Kennedy also had a one-on-one interview with Vice President Kamala Harris, which was featured on TWISF this week.

The full episode can be seen at the top of this page.

About the Authors:

Michael Putney came to Local 10 in 1989 to become senior political reporter and host of "This Week In South Florida with Michael Putney." He is Local 10's senior political reporter. 

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

