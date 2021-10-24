This Week in South Florida: Andriana Oliva and Quinn Smith

The recent firing of Miami’s new police chief is the latest example of how politics in the City of Miami can escalate into drama and theatre.

The recent firing of Miami’s new police chief is the latest example of how politics in the City of Miami can escalate into drama and theatre.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The recent firing of Miami’s new police chief is the latest example of how politics in the City of Miami can escalate into drama and theatre.

Commissioner Joe Carollo is the major actor in that drama.

He’s been a fixture in Miami politics since he was first elected in 1979. He is a veteran of the city’s political chaos, and some would say the prime instigator.

He is running for re-election.

This Week in South Florida invited Carollo to join the show and discuss, but after initial contact he did not respond.

Joining the show to discuss the race are lifelong Miami resident Andriana Oliva and attorney Quinn Smith. Their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.