This Week in South Florida: Annette Taddeo

Some South Florida elections are already underway, races that will chart the course of South Florida’s future.

Some South Florida elections are already underway, races that will chart the course of South Florida’s future.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Some South Florida elections are already underway, races that will chart the course of South Florida’s future.

Municipal elections in Miami and Hialeah, and a congressional election in Broward County are in the spotlight.

Early voting in these elections may not draw a large voter turnout, but the results are critical for the future of city services like police and fire, water and sewer, planning and zoning, and climate change.

These elections are also the first since the legislature rightened rules on mail-in ballots.

Another election that is still a year away but seems much closer is the race for Florida governor.

Democrats now have three candidates to consider, two of whom have won statewide races. They are Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and Rep. Charlie Crist.

State Sen. Annette Taddeo of Miami-Dade County launched her campaign for governor last week.

She joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.