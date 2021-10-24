Mostly Cloudy icon
This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida Podcast: October 24, 2021

Annette Taddeo, Bobby DuBose, Omari Hardy, Perry Thurston, Andriana Oliva and Quinn Smith join the TWISF pod

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of the This Week in South Florida podcast, hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg are joined by Florida gubernatorial candidate Annette Taddeo, Congressional candidates State Rep. Bobby DuBose, State Rep. Omari Hardy and State Sen. Perry Thurston, Miami resident Andriana Oliva and attorney Quinn Smith.

Michael Putney came to Local 10 in 1989 to become senior political reporter and host of "This Week In South Florida with Michael Putney." He is Local 10's senior political reporter. 

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

