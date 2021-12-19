This Week in South Florida: Dr. Aileen Marty

Florida reported more than 8,700 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, a huge increase from just two weeks ago.

Researchers at the University of Florida are projecting that by the time the omicron variant its apex in February, there will be 40,000 cases in the state.

The incredibly infectious variant brings the fourth wave of COVID-19, though it is slightly less lethal.

There is a lot of anxiety in the South Florida community about omicron, especially as the Christmas holiday approaches and families wonder if they should rearrange their plans to get together.

FIU infectious disease expert Dr. Aileen Marty joined This Week in South Florida host Michael Putney to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.