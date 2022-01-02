79º
wplg logo

WEATHER ALERT

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Dr. Steve Gallon and Laurie Rich Levinson

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Coronavirus, Education, Politics, This Week in South Florida
Last week public schools in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties adopted new mask policies.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Last week public schools in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties adopted new mask policies.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis enacted legislature that bans mandatory masking of students.

The two school districts defied that ban for a few weeks during the fall but eased off when the delta variant wave subsided.

Then came the highly contagious omicron variant.

Joining This Week in South Florida to discuss is Dr. Steve Gallon, a lifelong educator and Vice Chair of the Miami-Dade School Board, and Laurie Rich Levinson who is the Chair of the Broward School Board.

Their discussion with TWISF host Michael Putney can be seen at the top of this page.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Michael Putney came to Local 10 in 1989 to become senior political reporter and host of "This Week In South Florida with Michael Putney." He is Local 10's senior political reporter. 

email