This Week in South Florida: Francis Suarez

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has been on a roll lately.

He was just elected President of the National Conference of Mayors, which will raise his political profile on a national scale.

At home, the mayor is attracting a bunch of high-tech companies to Miami, advocating for crypto and supporting Miami Freedom Park.

That’s the billion-dollar complex that would be built on the site of the Melreese Golf Course just east of Miami International Airport.

The centerpiece of that complex would be a 25,000-seat soccer stadium for Inter Miami CF, the MLS soccer team co-owned by Jorge and Jose Mas, Marcel Claure and former soccer superstar David Beckham.

