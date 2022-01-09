76º
This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Francis Suarez

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has been on a roll lately.

He was just elected President of the National Conference of Mayors, which will raise his political profile on a national scale.

At home, the mayor is attracting a bunch of high-tech companies to Miami, advocating for crypto and supporting Miami Freedom Park.

That’s the billion-dollar complex that would be built on the site of the Melreese Golf Course just east of Miami International Airport.

The centerpiece of that complex would be a 25,000-seat soccer stadium for Inter Miami CF, the MLS soccer team co-owned by Jorge and Jose Mas, Marcel Claure and former soccer superstar David Beckham.

Mayor Suarez joined This Week in South Florida host Michael Putney to discuss it all, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

