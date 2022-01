On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg are joined by newly elected Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, President and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Miami T. Wilard Fair, Broward Teachers’ Union President Anna Fusco and Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantails.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg are joined by newly elected Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, President and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Miami T. Wilard Fair, Broward Teachers’ Union President Anna Fusco and Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantails.

The full episode can be seen at the top of this page.