79º

WEATHER ALERT

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida Podcast: February 19, 2023

William Norris, Shevrin Jones, Shalyn Fluharty, Christina Vazquez, Asha Cope-Edwards and Ashley Acero Rodriguez join the TWISF pod

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Tags: This Week in South Florida, Politics
This Week in South Florida logo (WPLG)

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of the This Week in South Florida podcast, host Glenna Milberg welcomes attorney William Norris, Florida State Sen. Shevrin Jones, Americans for Immigration Justice executive director Shalyn Fluharty, Local 10 News Reporter Christina Vazquez and high school seniors Asha Cope-Edwards and Ashley Acero Rodriguez.

Subscribe to the weekly TWISF Podcast on iOS or Android

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

email

facebook

twitter