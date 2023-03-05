82º

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Eric Eikenberg

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Tags: Florida, Politics, This Week in South Florida
The formal name is Everglades Agricultural Area Reservoir. It’s a giant water bowl, and the one project planned to unleash the potential of decades’ worth of other Everglades restoration projects.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The formal name is Everglades Agricultural Area Reservoir.

It’s a giant water bowl, and the one project planned to unleash the potential of decades’ worth of other Everglades restoration projects.

The multi-million dollar reservoir finally broke ground last week, but will it live up to expectations?

Eric Eikenberg is President and CEO of The Everglades Foundation and he joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg to discuss. Their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

email

facebook

twitter