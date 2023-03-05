This Week in South Florida: Eric Eikenberg

The formal name is Everglades Agricultural Area Reservoir. It’s a giant water bowl, and the one project planned to unleash the potential of decades’ worth of other Everglades restoration projects.

The multi-million dollar reservoir finally broke ground last week, but will it live up to expectations?

Eric Eikenberg is President and CEO of The Everglades Foundation and he joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg to discuss. Their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.