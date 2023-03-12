PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of the This Week in South Florida podcast, host Glenna Milberg welcomes Florida State Rep. Robin Bartleman, State Rep. Tom Fabricio, State Rep. Juan Carlos Porras and Vice President Kamala Harris.
This Week in South Florida Podcast: March 12, 2023
Robin Bartleman, Tom Fabricio, Dan Daley, Juan Porras and Kamala Harris join the TWISF pod
Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.
RELATED STORIES
This Week in South Florida Podcast: March 5, 2023
On the latest episode of the This Week in South Florida podcast, host Glenna Milberg welcomes Florida state Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, President and CEO of The Everglades Foundation Eric Eikenberg, Rep. Carlos Gimenez, President of Voters of Tomorrow Jayden D’Onofrio and Ian Lares-Chacín, President of the College Republicans at Florida International University.
This Week in South Florida Podcast: February 26, 2023
On the latest episode of the This Week in South Florida podcast, host Glenna Milberg welcomes State Rep. Patricia Williams, State Rep. Vicki Lopez, attorney Vel Freedman, Claremont Institute fellow Carson Holloway and Baylink supporter Matthew Gultanoff.
This Week in South Florida Podcast: February 19, 2023
On the latest episode of the This Week in South Florida podcast, host Glenna Milberg welcomes attorney William Norris, Florida State Sen. Shevrin Jones, Americans for Immigration Justice executive director Shalyn Fluharty, Local 10 News Reporter Christina Vazquez and high school seniors Asha Cope-Edwards and Ashley Acero Rodriguez.