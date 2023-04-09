PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of the This Week in South Florida podcast, host Glenna Milberg welcomes Florida Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book, State Rep. Marie Woodson, State Rep. Fabian Basabe, University of Miami faculty member Scot Evans and Florida International University faculty member Martha Schoolman.
This Week in South Florida Podcast: April 9, 2023
Lauren Book, Marie Woodson, Fabian Basabe, Scot Evans and Martha Schoolman join the TWISF pod
Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.
RELATED STORIES
This Week in South Florida Podcast: March 19, 2023
On the latest episode of the This Week in South Florida podcast, host Glenna Milberg welcomes Florida Rep. Ashley Gnatt, Florida Rep. Alina Garcia, Tony Montalto, North Miami Beach Commissioner Fortuna Smukler and Greg Veliz, Executive Director of the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority.
This Week in South Florida Podcast: April 2, 2023
On the latest episode of the This Week in South Florida podcast, host Glenna Milberg welcomes State Sen. Jason Pizzo, State Rep. Alex Andrade, students David Taylor, Megan Echtencamp, Garrett Fatone and Adaeze Ajoku, and Israel Consul General to Florida Maor Elbaz Starinsky.