This Week in South Florida: Shevrin Jones and Fabian Basabe

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Last week brought more wins for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as the state legislative session continued.

The board of education expanded the “Parental Rights in Education,” banning lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity in grades kindergarten through 12.

The House also sent the governor a bill that bans children from “adult live performances. Critics say it takes aim at drag shows.

A bill was passed that would make it a misdemeanor for someone to enter a bathroom that doesn’t align with their sex assigned at birth.

There’s also a bill that criminalizes gender-affirming care to minors that will be sent back to the Senate for a final vote.

Two South Florida lawmakers, State Sen. Shevrin Jones and State Rep. Fabian Basabe, joined This Week in South Florida host Janine Stanwood to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.