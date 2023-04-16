83º

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Chip LaMarca and Hillary Cassel

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

There are three weeks to go in the Florida legislative session, and some of the most controversial bills are coming in for a landing.

They have been fueled by the Republican supermajority and signed, or about to be signed, by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and not without hours of debates and some serious protest.

This Week in South Florida continues to host as many South Florida lawmakers as we can to talk about their positions and their votes.

On Sunday joining TWISF were two State Representatives from either side of the aisle who also represent some of the Broward County cities struggling with flooding.

Chip LaMarca is a Republican representing coastal Broward, from Fort Lauderdale to Lighthouse Point, and Hillary Cassel, a Democrat representing Dania Beach, Hollywood and Hallandale Beach, is serving her first term.

Their conversation with TWISF host Glenna Milberg can be seen at the top of this page.

