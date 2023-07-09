This Week in South Florida: Daniella Levine Cava

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Miami-Dade leaders are refuting the tone of the dire warnings from the now-former Solid Waste Director that the county is running out of room for its trash.

The former director raised the red flags in his resignation letter last week, that without a move to expand waste facilities, the county would have to stop all building residential and commercial by next year.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and several commissioners from across the political spectrum called his words alarmist and off base, while acknowledging the need to more forward, and are doing so.

There is no question Miami-Dade will be getting one or more new trash processing facilities to accommodate the growing amount of garbage.

It’s part of the planning underway led by a team under Levine Cava.

This comes in the wake of the Covanta Incinerator fire.

The mayor joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.