PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of the This Week in South Florida podcast, host Glenna Milberg welcomes Broward County Mayor Lamar Fisher, FEMA Federal Coordinating Officer Brett Howard, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and journalist Jacqueline Charles.
This Week in South Florida Podcast: September 3, 2023
Lamar Fisher, Brett Howard, Daniella Levine Cava and Jacqueline Charles join the TWISF pod
