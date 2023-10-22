80º

WEATHER ALERT

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida Podcast: October 22, 2023

Mario Diaz-Balart, Michael Udine, Shelley Greenspan, Gregory Rickel and Robert Lee join the TWISF pod

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Tags: This Week in South Florida, Politics, Podcast
This Week in South Florida logo (WPLG)

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of the This Week in South Florida podcast, host Glenna Milberg welcomes Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, Broward County Commissioner Michael Udine, White House Jewish Community Liaison Shelley Greenspan, Board Chair of the American Friends of the Episcopal Diocese of Jerusalem Bishop Gregory Rickel, and Broward County Circuit Court Judge Robert Lee.

Subscribe to the weekly TWISF Podcast on iOS or Android

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

email

facebook

twitter