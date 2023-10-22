This Week in South Florida Podcast: October 22, 2023

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of the This Week in South Florida podcast, host Glenna Milberg welcomes Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, Broward County Commissioner Michael Udine, White House Jewish Community Liaison Shelley Greenspan, Board Chair of the American Friends of the Episcopal Diocese of Jerusalem Bishop Gregory Rickel, and Broward County Circuit Court Judge Robert Lee.

Subscribe to the weekly TWISF Podcast on iOS or Android