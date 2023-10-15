PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of the This Week in South Florida podcast, host Glenna Milberg welcomes Israel’s Consul General to South Florida Maor Elbaz Starinsky, South Floridian with family in Gaza Hakeem Basheer, Rep. Maria Salazar, State Sen. Tina Polsky and State Rep. Joel Rudman.
This Week in South Florida Podcast: October 15, 2023
Maor Elbaz Starinsky, Hakeem Basheer, Maria Salazar, Tina Polsky and Joel Rudman join the TWISF pod
Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.
RELATED STORIES
This Week in South Florida Podcast: October 1, 2023
On the latest episode of the This Week in South Florida podcast, host Glenna Milberg welcomes National Federation of Federal Employees President Randy Erwin, political analyst Rafael Yaniz, Greater Miami Expressway Chair Marili Cancio, Miami-Dade Independent Civilian Panel Chair Loreal Arscott and WLRN journalist Tom Hudson.
This Week in South Florida Podcast: September 17, 2023
On the latest episode of the This Week in South Florida podcast, host Glenna Milberg welcomes Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd, Miami city commission candidate Marvin Tapia and Miguel Gabela, Pinecrest Vice Mayor Anna Hochkammer and Doral Mayor Christi Fraga.