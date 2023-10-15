86º

WEATHER ALERT

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida Podcast: October 15, 2023

Maor Elbaz Starinsky, Hakeem Basheer, Maria Salazar, Tina Polsky and Joel Rudman join the TWISF pod

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Tags: This Week in South Florida, Politics, Podcast
This Week in South Florida logo (WPLG)

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of the This Week in South Florida podcast, host Glenna Milberg welcomes Israel’s Consul General to South Florida Maor Elbaz Starinsky, South Floridian with family in Gaza Hakeem Basheer, Rep. Maria Salazar, State Sen. Tina Polsky and State Rep. Joel Rudman.

Subscribe to the weekly TWISF Podcast on iOS or Android

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

email

facebook

twitter