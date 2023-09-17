85º

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida Podcast: September 17, 2023

Cord Byrd, Marvin Tapia, Miguel Gabela, Anna Hochkammer and Christi Fraga join the TWISF pod

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Tags: This Week in South Florida, Politics, Podcast
This Week in South Florida logo (WPLG)

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of the This Week in South Florida podcast, host Glenna Milberg welcomes Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd, Miami city commission candidate Marvin Tapia and Miguel Gabela, Pinecrest Vice Mayor Anna Hochkammer and Doral Mayor Christi Fraga.

About the Author:

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

