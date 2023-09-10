83º

WEATHER ALERT

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida Podcast: September 10, 2023

Roberto Alonso, Marc Caputo, Loreal Arscott, Tom Hudson, Kevin Cooper and Alex Tachmes join the TWISF pod

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Tags: This Week in South Florida, Politics, Podcast
This Week in South Florida logo (WPLG)

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of the This Week in South Florida podcast, host Glenna Milberg welcomes Miami-Dade School Board Member Roberto Alonso, journalist Marc Caputo, Miami-Dade County Independent Civilian Panel Chair Loreal Arscott, WLRN journalist Tom Hudson, Miami-Dade Republican Party vice chair Kevin Cooper and attorney Alex Tachmes.

Subscribe to the weekly TWISF Podcast on iOS or Android

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

email

facebook

twitter