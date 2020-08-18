August 2020 Primary: Miami-Dade County Commission, District 1

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County voters will decide who will be the new person filling the county commissioner seat for District 1.

Sybrina Fulton, who has turned to a life of activism and service after the death of her teenage son Trayvon Martin, is running against longtime Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert.

The winner of the seat will be replacing longtime commissioner Barbara Jordan, who is forced to leave her position due to a law approved by Miami-Dade voters in 2012 which approved a two-term limit for the 13 members of the board.

Gilbert, like Jordan, is being forced out of his current job as Miami Gardens mayor due to term limits. He is also finishing his second term.

Before being elected mayor, Gilbert served on the Miami Gardens City Council from 2008 to 2012.

Fulton has received endorsements from 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and Sen. Corey Booker, D-NJ.

Since her son's death, Fulton has advocated for gun control and stronger gun laws. Martin was shot and killed by community watch volunteer George Zimmerman, who was arrested, tried and ultimately acquitted of all charges.

Martin's death and ultimately Zimmerman's acquittal sparked the Black Lives Matter movement.

Miami Gardens in the largest city in District 1.