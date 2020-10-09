If you want to vote by mail, it’s time to request your ballot

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – States throughout the country are making it easier for citizens to vote absentee by mail this year due to the coronavirus.

Haven’t requested your mail in ballot yet? There’s still time. In Florida, you have until Oct. 24.

However, to request your ballot, you must be registered to vote. That deadline was Tuesday, Oct. 6. Check here to see if you are registered to vote if you are not sure.

Mail-in ballots are under heightened scrutiny this year as voters request them in record numbers amid the coronavirus pandemic and there have been baseless attacks against the process. But Miami-Dade County Supervisor of Elections Christina White said there is nothing to substantiate claims that mail-in voting is prone to fraud.

“Voting by mail is definitely secure and safe."

However, White emphasized to get your ballot in as early as possible.

The number of mail-in ballot request is stunning this election, White said. “We have mailed more than 530,000 vote-by-mail ballots to our voters in the county that have already put in a request,” White said.

After you send it in, check if you ballot has arrived.

>In Miami-Dade County, click here.

>In Broward County, click here.

>In Monroe County, click here.

If you would rather drop your ballot off in person, there are drop off locations through all counties.

Vote-By-Mail Drop Off Locations

Whether you mail your ballot or drop it off, it has to be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3. The earlier the better because to say there are plenty of mail in ballots to be counted this year is an understatement.