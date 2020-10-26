Clock ticking to Election Day and early voting in South Florida in full swing

DORAL, Fla. – The clock is ticking to the General Election, Tuesday, Nov. 3 and South Florida voters are turning out in historic numbers for early voting before time runs out.

Miami-Dade County Department of Elections has seen, so far, in early elections, which began last week, a 42 percent voter turnout with 33,000 people voting Saturday and 30,000 voting on Sunday. In total, according to Christina White, Miami-Dade County Supervisor of Elections, over 266,000 votes had been cast as the doors swung open for the second week of early voting.

White said the busiest voting sites in Miami-Dade County are the North Dade Regional Library in Miami Gardens, South Dade Regional Library in Cutler Bay, the Westchester Regional Library in Miami, and the Coral Gables Branch Library.

On Monday morning at the Miami-Dade County Elections Department headquarters, during certain points of the day, there were no lines and voters did not have to wait long to cast their ballot.

Jo Mitnick brought her family with her and they all voted.

“Whoever you vote for you should just go vote,” Mitnick said.

She said they all agreed that it felt safe voting at the site in the midst of the pandemic.

White said the department has been working to ensure that safety is a priority and there is a plan should any workers come down with COVID-19 between now and Election Day.

“We feel staffed going in, but should we need to go in our standby pool we have those available,” White said.

There are 22 early polling locations in Broward County, 33 in Miami-Dade County, and 5 in Monroe County.

Polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through Nov. 1. However, in Monroe County, polls will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

