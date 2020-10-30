So far, so good: Counting votes in Broward and Miami-Dade counties

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Polling locations have been seeing a steady stream of voters and the vote tabulating machines have been whirring for days in Miami-Dade and Broward counties Lo and behold, the votes have already been counted and so far, it all seems fairly glitch free.

“We have about 700,000 votes in hand, about 56 percent of the eligible voters this cycle,” Pete Antonacci, Broward Election Supervisor, said. “That’s an amazing number.”

They are also setting records in Miami-Dade County.

“We are at about 55 percent of our registered voters already voting. That is certainly a history here in Miami-Dade,” Christina White, Miami-Dade Election Supervisor, said.

Both county elections departments have been running with remarkable efficiency and a far cry from some past elections.

“The ballots that came into this office yesterday are currently being tabulated,” White said. "We are going to go into Election Day already having tabulated everything that we received through Monday.

In Miami-Dade, nearly 450,000 votes have been mailed in — nearly 100,000 more by Democrats.

In early voting in the same county, 410,000 ballots have been cast — Republicans are in early voting by about 6,000 votes.

"For years,Florida has been the butt of jokes by late-night comedians about our bad elections but this may finally be an election we can be proud of.

“It’s been a lot of fun because it’s a civic challenge,” Antonacci said.

“We’re proud. Everything has been very smooth,” White said.

Kudos to the election supervisors in Miami-Dade and Broward counties and their staffs. So far, so very good.

