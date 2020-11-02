Miami-Dade mail ballots delivered after postal pileup seen on video, supervisor says

MIAMI – As the Miami-Dade state attorney’s office checks into a potential postal pileup of ballots, the county’s deputy supervisor of elections says voters have nothing to worry about.

“The [U.S. Postal Service] assures us all ballots have been delivered,” Suzy Trutie said Monday morning.

The concern came after state House Democratic Leader Kionne McGhee tweeted a video Friday purportedly showing election mail piled up in bins at a facility in southwest Miami-Dade.

Raw footage of mailroom in post office here in Miami Dade. Source revealed “mail in ballots are within these piled up in bins on the floor. Mail has been sitting for over week!.” @AmandiOnAir @PeterSchorschFL @MarcACaputo @GlennaWPLG @CNNPolitics @NewsbySmiley @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/DO8jx1VUnz — Dem House Leader (@kionnemcghee) October 30, 2020

McGee, a candidate for county commissioner in this election, worried there could be more post offices sitting on mail-in ballots, instead of delivering them to the supervisor of elections office.

“The person who sent me the video is an employee of the postal service,” McGee said. “Mail has been stacked up for almost a week.”

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle urged the USPS to audit postal distribution centers.

Her office said Monday that Fernandez Rundle spoke with Miami-Dade County Elections Supervisor Cristina White and South Florida’s Special Agent in Charge of the United States Postal Inspector’s Office Antonio Gomez on Friday evening after seeing the video and that they all expressed concern.

“She believes that both agencies have begun taking the necessary steps regarding her request to do their due diligence to ensure that any mail that may be sitting in any post office in our County is being sorted and delivered forthwith,” a spokesperson for Fernandez Rundle said in an email Monday. “She had another conversation Sunday night with Special Agent Gomez who assured her that all the postal distribution centers have been checked as she requested.”

Voters are urged to check the status of their mail-in ballots as there is still time to clear up any issues. Vote-by-mail ballots must be delivered to a proper location by 7 p.m. Tuesday to be counted.

Local 10 News reporter Christian De La Rosa contributed to this article.