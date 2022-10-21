Local 10 Editorial: Make your voice heard in midterm election

Voting by mail has already begun. If you plan to vote by mail, send your ballot in now.

Our democracy is only as strong as our participation.

If you want to vote early, but in person, early voting in Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties will begin on Monday, Oct. 24.

This election will impact all of us. The choices are very clear. Please do your research and make sure you vote for every item on the ballot.

You will decide who will represent us in the U.S. Senate and House, the Florida House and Senate, and who will be our next governor.

Many of you will be voting in municipal elections and decide who will be on your school boards. Every race will have an impact.

The candidates have expressed their opinions and now it is your turn. It is up to you who you hire and fire.

No doubt, the positions taken by the candidates are polar opposites.

You have the power to decide what our future will be.

Vote by mail, early or on Election Day, but make sure you vote!

For more information on the election, check out Local 10′s voter information guide.