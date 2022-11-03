VIEW RESULTS ON NOV. 8: Florida State Congressional races

Results for all state Congressional races can be viewed below on Election Day.
Florida State Congressional Races
Candidate
Votes
%
Tina Polsky*(D)
00%
William Reicherter(R)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 110)
Candidate
Votes
%
Ileana Garcia*(R)
00%
Raquel Pacheco(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 227)
Candidate
Votes
%
Alexis Maria Calatayud(R)
00%
Janelle Perez(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 231)
Candidate
Votes
%
Dan Daley*(D)
00%
Jenna Hague(R)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 26)
Candidate
Votes
%
Chip LaMarca*(R)
00%
Linda Thompson Gonzalez(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 42)
Candidate
Votes
%
Hillary Cassel(D)
00%
Guy Silla(R)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 37)
Candidate
Votes
%
Robin Bartleman*(D)
00%
George Navarini(R)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 32)
Candidate
Votes
%
Marie Woodson*(D)
00%
Vincent Parlatore(R)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 31)
Candidate
Votes
%
Fabian Basabe(R)
00%
Jordan Leonard(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 50)
Candidate
Votes
%
Vicki Lopez(R)
00%
Alessandro D'Amico(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 44)
Candidate
Votes
%
Demi Busatta Cabrera*(R)
00%
Adam Benna(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 73)
Candidate
Votes
%
Alina Garcia(R)
00%
Christie Cantin Davis(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 67)
Candidate
Votes
%
Juan Fernandez-Barquin*(R)
00%
Johnny Gonzalo Farias(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 57)
Candidate
Votes
%
Juan Carlos Porras(R)
00%
Gabriel Gonzalez(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 46)
Candidate
Votes
%
James Mooney Jr.*(R)
00%
Adam Gentle(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 76)