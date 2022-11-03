80º

Vote 2022

VIEW RESULTS ON NOV. 8: Florida State Congressional races

Results for all state Congressional races can be viewed below on Election Day.

Local Races that Matter

Florida State Congressional Races

State Senator - District 30

Candidate

Votes

%

Tina Polsky*(D)
00%
William Reicherter(R)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 110)

State Senator - District 36

Candidate

Votes

%

Ileana Garcia*(R)
00%
Raquel Pacheco(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 227)

State Senator - District 38

Candidate

Votes

%

Alexis Maria Calatayud(R)
00%
Janelle Perez(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 231)

State Representative - District 96

Candidate

Votes

%

Dan Daley*(D)
00%
Jenna Hague(R)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 26)

State Representative - District 100

Candidate

Votes

%

Chip LaMarca*(R)
00%
Linda Thompson Gonzalez(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 42)

State Representative - District 101

Candidate

Votes

%

Hillary Cassel(D)
00%
Guy Silla(R)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 37)

State Representative - District 103

Candidate

Votes

%

Robin Bartleman*(D)
00%
George Navarini(R)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 32)

State Representative - District 105

Candidate

Votes

%

Marie Woodson*(D)
00%
Vincent Parlatore(R)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 31)

State Representative - District 106

Candidate

Votes

%

Fabian Basabe(R)
00%
Jordan Leonard(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 50)

State Representative - District 113

Candidate

Votes

%

Vicki Lopez(R)
00%
Alessandro D'Amico(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 44)

State Representative - District 114

Candidate

Votes

%

Demi Busatta Cabrera*(R)
00%
Adam Benna(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 73)

State Representative - District 115

Candidate

Votes

%

Alina Garcia(R)
00%
Christie Cantin Davis(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 67)

State Representative - District 118

Candidate

Votes

%

Juan Fernandez-Barquin*(R)
00%
Johnny Gonzalo Farias(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 57)

State Representative - District 119

Candidate

Votes

%

Juan Carlos Porras(R)
00%
Gabriel Gonzalez(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 46)

State Representative - District 120

Candidate

Votes

%

James Mooney Jr.*(R)
00%
Adam Gentle(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 76)

