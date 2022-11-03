80º

VIEW RESULTS ON NOV. 8: South Florida: U.S. Congressional Races

All eyes are on the Senate race between incumbent Marco Rubio and Democratic Congresswoman Val Demings.

Rubio, who had a failed 2016 presidential run, is now seeking his third term in office.

Demings is a former police chief who built a national name with a prominent role in then-President Donald Trump’s impeachment and for being on President Joe Biden’s list of possible running mates.

Still, polls have shown Rubio with a sizeable lead over Demings.

Results for all South Florida U.S. Congressional races can be viewed below on Election Day.

South Florida: U.S. Congressional Races

U.S. Senator

Candidate

Votes

%

Marco Rubio*(R)
00%
Val Demings(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 5,667)

U.S. Representative - District 20

Candidate

Votes

%

Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick*(D)
00%
Drew Montez Clark(R)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 217)

U.S. Representative - District 23

Candidate

Votes

%

Joe Budd(R)
00%
Jared Moskowitz(D)
00%
Mark Napier
00%
Christine Scott
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 187)

U.S. Representative - District 24

Candidate

Votes

%

Frederica Wilson*(D)
00%
Jesus G. Navarro(R)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 229)

U.S. Representative - District 25

Candidate

Votes

%

Debbie Wasserman Schultz*(D)
00%
Carla Spalding(R)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 142)

U.S. Representative - District 26

Candidate

Votes

%

Mario Diaz-Balart*(R)
00%
Christine Alexandria Olivo(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 188)

U.S. Representative - District 27

Candidate

Votes

%

Maria Elvira Salazar*(R)
00%
Annette Taddeo(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 243)

U.S. Representative - District 28

Candidate

Votes

%

Carlos Gimenez*(R)
00%
Robert Asencio(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 218)

