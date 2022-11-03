VIEW RESULTS ON NOV. 8: South Florida: U.S. Congressional Races

All eyes are on the Senate race between incumbent Marco Rubio and Democratic Congresswoman Val Demings.

Rubio, who had a failed 2016 presidential run, is now seeking his third term in office.

Demings is a former police chief who built a national name with a prominent role in then-President Donald Trump’s impeachment and for being on President Joe Biden’s list of possible running mates.

Still, polls have shown Rubio with a sizeable lead over Demings.

