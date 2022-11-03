VIEW RESULTS ON NOV. 8: South Florida: U.S. Congressional Races

All eyes are on the Senate race between incumbent Marco Rubio and Democratic Congresswoman Val Demings.
Rubio, who had a failed 2016 presidential run, is now seeking his third term in office.
Demings is a former police chief who built a national name with a prominent role in then-President Donald Trump’s impeachment and for being on President Joe Biden’s list of possible running mates.
Still, polls have shown Rubio with a sizeable lead over Demings.
Results for all South Florida U.S. Congressional races can be viewed below on Election Day.
All other races can be found by clicking here.
Local Races that Matter
South Florida: U.S. Congressional Races
Votes
%
Marco Rubio*(R)
Val Demings(D)
(0 / 5,667)
Votes
%
Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick*(D)
Drew Montez Clark(R)
(0 / 217)
Votes
%
Joe Budd(R)
Jared Moskowitz(D)
Mark Napier
Christine Scott
(0 / 187)
Votes
%
Frederica Wilson*(D)
Jesus G. Navarro(R)
(0 / 229)
Votes
%
Debbie Wasserman Schultz*(D)
Carla Spalding(R)
(0 / 142)
Votes
%
Mario Diaz-Balart*(R)
Christine Alexandria Olivo(D)
(0 / 188)
Votes
%
Maria Elvira Salazar*(R)
Annette Taddeo(D)
(0 / 243)
Votes
%
Carlos Gimenez*(R)
Robert Asencio(D)
(0 / 218)