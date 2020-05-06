Have Mother’s Day plans? This weekend could bring messy weather

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – A weather disturbance is taking shape that could make for wet weather this weekend, especially Sunday. Heavy and long-lived rain could keep many outdoor plans from taking place.

The first part of the complex weather setup is a cold front moving toward South Florida on Saturday. This looks to bring scattered showers, but it probably will not be an all-day washout.

Sunday is a different story. A stronger disturbance moves in from the Gulf of Mexico, merges with the front already in place, and brings a high likelihood for widespread showers. While specific details are murky at the moment, the overall scheme of the weather setup even allows the possibility of flooding rain in some locations.

It should be noted the system is still five days out, and there is time for adjustments to its timing and strength. Forecast updates will be posted daily to local10.com/weather and on the Local 10 Weather Authority App.