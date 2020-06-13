Wet weather pattern for South Florida while tropics stay quiet

An upper-level low pressure system will cover the Southeast U.S. for the next week. It will scoop waves of moisture out of the tropics and over South Florida. This pattern will create atmospheric conditions conducive for periods of heavy rain. This configuration of weather systems is common early in the hurricane season, which on average makes June one of the two rainiest months.

Meanwhile, dust from the Sahara Desert is spreading across the tropical Atlantic, the Caribbean, and will eventually reach the Gulf of Mexico. This has the effect of drying the air over the tropics, which limits activity. The dusty blanket of air is forecast to remain in place for the foreseeable future.

No tropical development is expected for the next several days to a week, at least.