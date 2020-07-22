Tropical Storm Gonzalo expected to become first Atlantic hurricane

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Tropical Storm Gonzalo set a record as the earliest named “G” storm in the Atlantic Ocean. Now, forecasters say it’s primed to become the first hurricane of this Atlantic season.

Gonzalo, a small tropical cyclone packing 50 mph winds, is expected to strengthen into a hurricane by Thursday, the National Hurricane Center said. Sustained wind speeds must reach 74 mph to reach the distinction of a Category 1 hurricane.

At 5 p.m., the center of Tropical Storm Gonzalo was located about 1,110 miles east of the southern Windward Islands and heading west at 14 mph. On the forecast track, the center of Gonzalo would approach the Windward Islands late Friday and Saturday, the Miami-based hurricane center said.

The storm is not expected to threaten South Florida and there are currently no hazards to land, though the Windward Islands have been told to monitor the progress of the system.

Gonzalo breaks a record for the earliest “G” storm set by Tropical Storm Gert, which formed on July 24, 2005. So far this year, Cristobal, Danielle, Edouard and Fay also set records for being the earliest named Atlantic storms of their respective place in the alphabet.

The first hurricane of the eastern Pacific season formed far from land on Wednesday. Hurricane Douglas was centered about 1,785 miles east-southeast of Hilo, Hawaii, on Wednesday morning with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph.