Gimenez declares state of emergency as Eta strengthens in Caribbean

MIAMI – Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez declared a state of emergency on Friday as Eta was set to cause flooding on Sunday and Monday in areas of South Florida.

The impact of heavy rainfall and gusty winds will start late Saturday afternoon. Gimenez urged residents to expect tropical-storm-force winds beginning Sunday.

Residents in mobile homes and low-lying areas need to evacuate. Miami-Dade County will be opening an evacuation center at 2 p.m. Saturday at 10901 Coral Way, Gate 2. Authorities are asking people to bring blankets, pillows, medicine, and facial coverings.

Authorities are asking residents to secure objects that winds could blow around, such as garbage carts, patio furniture, garden tools, and toys.

After impacting Central America as a hurricane, the storm made a U-turn and was moving across the Caribbean towards Cuba. Hurricane Eta killed dozens in Guatemala, Mexico, and Panama. Authorities in Nicaragua and Honduras are still assessing the damage.