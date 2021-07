Mostly-dry Fourth of July comes with high heat in South Florida

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – South Floridians will experience a mostly dry Fourth of July before Tropical Storm Elsa begins to impact the area’s weather as early as Monday morning.

Stay hydrated if spending time outdoors. It will be a hot Sunday with highs in the 90s. Miami could experience a 105-degree high.

The prime time for the heat index will be 1 to 3 p.m.

There is an up to 30% chance of afternoon storms.

