Miami-Dade leaders urge residents to be prepared as hurricane season begins

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and county commissioners held a news conference Wednesday to mark the first day of hurricane season.

The officials want to remind the community about the importance of getting their homes and families prepared early before a storm threatens the area.

While the news conference comes as the first Atlantic system is already expected to bring heavy rainfall to South Florida this week, officials urge people not to panic, but to be prepared.

Miami-Dade leaders told residents to expect heavy rain over the next several days, but said residents do not need to bring outdoor furniture inside.

Commissioner Jose “Pepe” Diaz said this will be a “water storm, no matter how we look at it,” and said the South Florida Water Management district is on alert and taking measures to avoid flooding.

He reminded the public that they don’t need to rush out to stock up on food, but during hurricane season it is wise to always have two to three days of food in your house for your family, as well as any medicine you or your loved ones need.

Diaz urged residents not to trim trees until after this system passes, as winds could throw the debris around if it has not been cleaned up in time.

STAY PREPARED: View Local 10′s 2022 Hurricane Survival Guide