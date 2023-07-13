Heat wave: Temperature in Florida Keys area feels like 116 degrees

MIAMI – Health risks and the need for hydration breaks while outdoors increased after high temperatures related to a heat dome prompted The National Weather Service to issue advisories, watches, and warnings.

In South Florida, three-digit temperatures were felt on Thursday in areas of Monroe, Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties.

Temperatures felt like 116 degrees in Marathon; 108 in Boca Raton; 107 in Key West, Kendall, and Delray Beach; 106 in Fort Lauderdale; 105 in Miami and Pembroke Pines; 103 in Homestead; and 102 in Hialeah.

The moving heat dome over the United States also increased the risk of wildfires and raised concerns about animal safety. It’s expected to continue to make an impact next week.

