88º

WEATHER ALERT

Weather

Heat wave: Temperature in Florida Keys area feels like 116 degrees

Brandon Orr, Meteorologist

Julie Durda, Meteorologist

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Tags: Florida, Monroe County (Florida), Miami-Dade County, Broward County, Weather, Heat Dome, Heat Wave

MIAMI – Health risks and the need for hydration breaks while outdoors increased after high temperatures related to a heat dome prompted The National Weather Service to issue advisories, watches, and warnings.

In South Florida, three-digit temperatures were felt on Thursday in areas of Monroe, Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties.

Temperatures felt like 116 degrees in Marathon; 108 in Boca Raton; 107 in Key West, Kendall, and Delray Beach; 106 in Fort Lauderdale; 105 in Miami and Pembroke Pines; 103 in Homestead; and 102 in Hialeah.

The moving heat dome over the United States also increased the risk of wildfires and raised concerns about animal safety. It’s expected to continue to make an impact next week.

For more information about the severe weather changes in South Florida, visit the weather page and sign up for free alerts.

COMPLETE COVERAGE

Watch the afternoon report

Watch the morning report

Related local stories

Related national stories

Related world stories

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Authors:

Brandon Orr joined the Local 10 News team in 2018.

email

twitter

A native of Sacramento, California, Julie Durda joined Local 10 with extensive knowledge and experience in meteorology from various parts of the United States.

email

facebook

twitter