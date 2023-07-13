Saharan air layer back to typical levels over warmest waters for the time of year

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Invest 94L in the far north-central Atlantic struggles against harsh wind shear for now.

Despite a North Atlantic teeming with the warmest waters observed for the time of year by a wide margin, the atmosphere has largely shut down the tropics for the time being.

After a June hiatus of hostile wind shear and dry, Saharan dust – giving us a surprising flurry of deep tropical activity – the tropical climate has returned to its normally scheduled July programming.

June sea surface temperature departures from average from the ECMWF Reanalysis v5 (ERA5). Credit: European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF). (Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Both wind shear and the dusty Saharan air layer are back to more typical levels this month and will keep the Atlantic characteristically quiet for the foreseeable future.

We continue to monitor an area of low pressure in the middle of the north-central Atlantic – Invest 94L.

While intermittent thunderstorms are firing near the low-pressure center, stinging northwesterly wind shear continues to quickly cleave away any storminess.

Although the wind shear is expected to relax by the weekend, it could be too little, too late as it hangs hard on leftover cooler waters.

If 94L does eke out a name, it would be Don. Regardless of development, the system poses no threat to land.

