Tropics remain quiet, but stay prepared into August

It has been 26 days since we’ve had a named storm on the Atlantic map.

Dry, dusty air blowing off the coast of Africa has been dominating massive areas of the basin. Where there is a bit more moisture to work with, areas of strong wind shear have been keeping any potential areas very disorganized.

There have been a couple tropical waves in the far Atlantic that were riding far enough south, giving them very small opportunities to develop. Our models would briefly latch onto the weak development potential, but the highly unfavorable conditions in the Atlantic ultimately win out.

This will be the case at least for the next week and likely longer.

Despite the great news in the short term, we have to remember that the vast majority of hurricane season is ahead of us. The lack in activity early in the season doesn’t necessarily have a relation to a quiet season overall.

Take 2004 for example. The first named storm, Alex, didn’t develop until July 31, but activity exploded in numbers later in the season. The destructive season finished with 15 tropical storms, nine hurricanes, and six major hurricanes.

As we’ve mentioned in previous articles, we’re in a La Niña year.

Water temperatures near the equator in the eastern Pacific are running cooler than average. La Niña can result in a more active hurricane season by reducing wind shear high up in the atmosphere over the Atlantic, allowing tropical systems to develop easier.

Forecasts now call for a 70% chance that La Niña continues through at least the end of the Atlantic hurricane season in November.

This would make the third season in a row with La Niña conditions, which doesn’t happen too often.

Looking back at the data since 1925, it has only happened three times that we’ve seen three consecutive La Niña seasons. These were 1954-1956, 1973-1975, and most recently 1998-2000, which had activity at or above average.

For now, we can sit back, relax and enjoy the empty maps of the Atlantic, while making sure we don’t let our guard down once we get deep into August.