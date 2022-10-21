Blank tropical canvas into next week

The Atlantic Hurricane Season continues to wind down as the tropics transition to a wintertime pattern.

The tropical belt is overrun with hostile wind shear from the Gulf of Mexico through the Caribbean and into the deep Atlantic, with the southern branch of the jet stream settling in for the season.

Without any significant disturbances on the horizon, we anticipate a blank tropical canvas for the foreseeable future.

It takes some time for the tropical waters to cool, but rest assured for now the atmosphere is doing its part keeping any late season shenanigans at bay.