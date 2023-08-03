Closing out the week with a blank canvas

For the first time since July 8th, there are no active storms or areas of potential development across the Atlantic, a beautiful sight heading into the first weekend of August.

We’ll be following a very healthy tropical wave twisting south of the Cabo Verde islands for next week.

While the satellite appearance of the disturbance this morning is quite impressive – one of the most vigorous tropical waves to date this hurricane season – forecast models are ho-hum on its future development odds. The biggest hang-up next week looks to be dry, stable air lurking to the north and west over the central Atlantic.

Nevertheless, models do show a small but coherent area of spin approaching the easternmost Caribbean islands by the middle of next week. Though it’s not a development concern right now, it may bring widespread rainfall and blustery weather to parts of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands in about a week.

Meanwhile, the disturbance we discussed on Monday with a high chance of development – dubbed Invest 96L by the National Hurricane Center – never found stable footing to get the upgrade to a tropical depression and has since been swept up by a cold front advancing through the central Atlantic.

Closer to the mainland United States, offshore waters look to stay quiet deep into next work week.